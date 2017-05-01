Smarr & Smith Foundation to host 'Paint the Town Blue'

The Smarr and Smith Foundation, a nonprofit foundation honoring officers Nick Smarr and Jody Smith, is hosting the 'Paint the Town Blue' event to raise money for local law enforcement and scholarships in the area. (Source: WALB)

A non profit is continuing the legacy of the two fallen Americus police officers.

The Smarr and Smith Foundation, a nonprofit foundation honoring officers Nick Smarr and Jody Smith, is hosting the 'Paint the Town Blue' event to raise money for local law enforcement and scholarships in the area.

Being able to provide officers with the necessary training and equipment that are needed in order to serve their community isn't cheap, and that's where the Smarr and Smith Foundation wants to help out.

The Smarr and Smith Foundation is raising money for local officers so they have the resources to do their job.

For the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, their top priority is ensuring that every deputy has a body camera.

They would also like to offer scholarships to persons interested in the police academy.

Chief Deputy Eric Bryant said it feels good to not only have the community rally behind the men and women in blue, but also for them to be concerned about their well being.

"The community that we serve and protect not only appreciates us but they are willing to contribute to ensure that we have the tools, training, and equipment necessary to do our jobs, and to do it more effectively," said Sumter County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Eric Bryant.

"We just want to continue their legacy and to help the local law enforcement around here whether it be the police or the sheriff department get what they need to stay safe and we don't have to go through this again," said Smarr & Smith Foundation VP Jimmy Whaley.

So how can you get involved with the Smarr and Smith Paint the Town Blue event?

If you want to sponsor a table, those range from $500 to $2,500.

If you would like to attend, it's $200 per seat.

There will be live entertainment, a silent auction with Speed Painter Dan Dunn.

Black Tie is optional.

And the event will be held on June 17th at the Georgia Southwestern Storm Dome at 6 p.m.

Click here for more details on the event.

