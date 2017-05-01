Worth County students learn about entrepreneurship at Q's Cakes

Students from the Tie Club at Worth County Middle School visited Q's Cakes on Monday to learn about being an entrepreneur. (Source: WALB)

Some South Georgia students got an inside look on what it takes to be an entrepreneur.

Students from the Tie Club at Worth County Middle School visited Q's Cakes on Monday.

While there, some students expressed interest in opening up their own business in the future.

Owner of Q's Cakes Quinetta Hall said that she brings positivity in a world full of chaos and inspires students to follow their dreams like she did.

"My biggest thing here is it's not just a bakery here, it's bringing the community together and allowing God to use me in a ministry. That I'm reaching out to the younger people and letting them know that even when making bad choices, they can still get on the right track and do the right thing," explained Hall.

The Tie Club is an organization that teaches the younger generation how to be polite and dress for success.

