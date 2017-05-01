Investigation into Lake Seminole death underway

The investigation in the apparent drowning death of a man in Lake Seminole Saturday morning continues.

Willie Matthew, 56, of Midland, was pulled out of Lake Seminole by a Seminole County Sheriff's deputy just before 8 Saturday morning.

Department of Natural Resources Rangers said that Matthew was by himself, fishing in a canoe near Turkey Pond Drain, when people on shore heard him call for help.

Matthew was found underwater, wrapped in fishing line and hydrilla.

Rangers said there could have been medical issues, and their investigation into his death is ongoing.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office released a statement on its Facebook page Monday evening.

