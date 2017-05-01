ATC students get propane furnace

epresentatives from Modern Gas presented students and staff with a Lenox High Efficiency Gas Furnace this morning. (Source: WALB)

Students at Albany Technical College will now be able to learn to repair appliances operating with propane.

It's thanks to a donation from the Georgia Propane Gas Association.

Modern Gas in Albany is part of the association.

Representatives from Modern Gas presented students and staff with a Lenox High Efficiency Gas Furnace Monday morning.

Office manager, Wendy Salter, said propane is a good alternative fuel source.

Now, she said, students will be able to have advanced training with propane and better prepare them for the work force.

"And we are always looking for skilled, qualified individuals who have the knowledge that we need in order for our industry to continue to grow," said Salter.

On Monday, instructors began showing the students how the furnace works.

