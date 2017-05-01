Drought continues across South Georgia, more rain expected Thursday

Monday's rainfall should help ease South Georgia's drought a bit.

Farmers are turning to irrigation to maintain the health of their crops.

Lee County and areas in our northern viewing area are experiencing the lowest drought level on the U.S. Drought Monitor scale.

But, Albany and areas south are in the moderate to severe drought range.

"With temperatures in the 90's like we experienced this past weekend, it really dries the soil out. Plants pull up a lot of moisture, and wind takes a lot of moisture out of the soil," said Lee County Extension Agent Doug Collins.

Collins says dry land peanut farmers are in need of rainfall now, and if they don't get it, it's likely the peanuts won't come up.

South Georgia is expected to get more rainfall Thursday, with the possibility for severe weather.

