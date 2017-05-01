Former Miller Co. sheriff sentenced for stolen gun charges

The former Miller County Sheriff, Shane Rathel, was sentenced for the sale of stolen firearms on Monday.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Rathel previously pled guilty to the October 2016 crime.

Rathel was sentenced to 18 months in jail, two years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $800 restitution.

In addition to these charges, Rathel is also facing 17 felony charges from the GBI.

That investigation remains open.

