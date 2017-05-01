Firefighters urge safety after multiple unattended cooking fires

The three fires resulted in roughly $50,000 worth of damage and one person was taken to the hospital. (Source: WALB)

In all three cases in Valdosta smoke detectors were either not in the home or not working. (Source: WALB)

When you are cooking at home, firefighters want to make sure you are being safe.

In roughly a week Valdosta firefighters responded to multiple home fires caused by unattended cooking.

"Basically people are cooking, not staying with their food, not paying attention," explained Cpt. James Clinkscales, "We urge them to pay more attention to what they're doing."

Cpt. Clinkscales said it doesn't take long for a fire, even a cooking fire, to get out of hand.

"A lot of things can happen in just a minute or two," explained Clinkscales.

"A lot of people have them there, but they don't worry about them until they actually need it," said Cpt. Clinkscales, "Smoke detectors are our first alert. That alerts the residents that there is something urgent or that there may be fire in their home."

The three fires resulted in roughly $50,000 worth of damage, and one person was taken to the hospital.

So, firefighters urge the community to stay aware when they are cooking and make sure smoke detectors are present and working in your home.

"We just urge people to be more cautious, more alert on fires, and be prepared," said Cpt. Clinkscales.

The Valdosta Fire Department is planning a campaign for the community to discuss both unattended cooking and smoke detectors.

