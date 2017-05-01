Are your drivers ready for Electronic Logs?

The second phase of the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Rule will go into effect on December 18, 2017.

What is it?

The electronic logging device (ELD) rule is intended to help create a safer work environment for drivers, and make it easier, faster to accurately track, manage, and share records of duty status (RODS) data.

Keep up with the national implementation of ELDs with these timeline highlights from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and TransPower.

Phase 1:

After its approval, the ELD Final Rule was published on December 16, 2016 as part of an awareness and transition phase.

Phase 2:

The ELD Final Rule Compliance Date is set for December 18, 2017 as part of a phase-in compliance phase. All carriers subject to the ELD Rule must use either an ELD or an automatic on-board recording device (AOBRD) by this date.

AOBRDs may be used until December 16, 2019, if the devices were put into use before December 18, 2017.

Phase 3:

Mandatory use of ELDs is set for December 16, 2019 as part of a full compliance phase. All carriers and drivers subject to the rule must use ELDs by this date.

Exceptions:

While there are some exceptions to the ELD Rule, most carriers and drivers will be subject to it. Some exceptions include the following: Drivers who use paper logs no more than 8 days during any 30 day period; Driveaway-towaway operations (transporting an empty vehicle for sale, lease, or repair, if the vehicle is part of the shipment); and drivers of vehicles manufactured before model year 2000.

MORE: Full list of specific requirements and exceptions documented in the ELD Rule

Are your drivers and fleet ready for ELD implementation?

Check out the latest certified ELD products and find out what works best for your vehicles at the TransPower dealer nearest to you.

TransPower is Southwest Georgia's Mack, Kenworth and Ford commercial truck dealer and service center with locations in Albany, Douglas, Valdosta and Tifton.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.