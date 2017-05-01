Root Ball Round Up underway now

Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful (KADB) is partnering with the City, businesses and volunteers to implement "Root Ball Round Up."

It's designed to help citizens with the removal of root balls and other debris on private property caused by the January 2nd storm.

Once this material is placed on the right of way, it will be removed. This service ends on June 15 2017. The FEMA Storm 1 debris removal reimbursement period ends on June 29, 2017.

"The storm left behind large root balls on private property that can be extremely expensive to remove. As a result, we have created a plan to assist our citizens with the removal of these massive root balls," said Judy Bowles of KADB.

If you want to have root balls removed are encouraged to complete this short online survey .

The property owner and where applicable, the tenant must both sign waiver forms available HERE.

Forms are also available at the locations listed below. The signed waivers must be returned to one of the following locations:

Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful (KADB) at 2106 Habersham Road from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

City of Albany Public Works 1900 N. Monroe Street, form 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m

City of Albany Central Services at 222 Pine Avenue, Suite 260 (Government Center) from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

For more information on how to sign up to volunteer or provide equipment, contact Judy Bowles, KADB Director at 229.430.5257or 311.

