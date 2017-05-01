100+ 'Root Ball Round Up' requests, local businesses step up

Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful (KADB) is partnering with the City, businesses and volunteers to implement "Root Ball Round Up."

It's designed to help citizens with the removal of root balls and other debris on private property caused by the January 2nd storm.

So far, more than 100 citizens have filled out the proper paper work to have their root balls removed.

Of the "hundreds" of root balls on private property, Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson estimates 35% to 40% of the root balls have been picked up.

Public Work volunteers are joining community volunteers to remove the root balls.

Three local companies have donated the equipment. They are Yancey Caterpillar, Flint Equipment, and Concrete Enterprises.

Once this material is placed on the right of way, it will be removed. This service ends on June 15 2017. The FEMA Storm 1 debris removal reimbursement period ends on June 29, 2017.

"The storm left behind large root balls on private property that can be extremely expensive to remove. As a result, we have created a plan to assist our citizens with the removal of these massive root balls," said Judy Bowles of KADB.

"June 15 is the target date for us to get that material out to that curb line. If we can get it to the right-of-way at that period of time, we can get it potentially reimbursed at 75% by FEMA. After June 29, anything we collect after that, will be funded by the taxpayers through the solid waste division," said Phil Roberson, Albany's Assistant City Manager.

If you want to have root balls removed, you are encouraged to complete this short online survey .

The property owner and where applicable, the tenant must both sign waiver forms available HERE.

Forms are also available at the locations listed below. The signed waivers must be returned to one of the following locations:

Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful (KADB) at 2106 Habersham Road from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

City of Albany Public Works 1900 N. Monroe Street, form 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m

City of Albany Central Services at 222 Pine Avenue, Suite 260 (Government Center) from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

For more information on how to sign up to volunteer or provide equipment, contact Judy Bowles, KADB Director at 229.430.5257or 311.

