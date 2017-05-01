100+ 'Root Ball Round Up' requests, local businesses step up

Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful(KADB) is partnering with the City, businesses and volunteers to implement an initiative to assist citizens with the removal of root balls and other debris on private property caused by the January 2nd storm.More >>
Workers with the Valdosta Habitat for Humanity said thieves stole two trailers from their ReStore facility over the weekend.More >>
There's an HIV Town Hall meeting this weekend in Albany, and it's geared toward teens and young adults.More >>
The Memorial Day holiday weekend travel period began at 6 p.m. Friday. State troopers will be heavily patrolling the highways throughout the next few days.More >>
Kids in Terrell County got up close and personal with some wildlife Friday. Officials with the Department of Natural Resources and the Terrell County Tax Commissioner partnered to teach kids about wildlife, while promoting the wildlife tag.More >>
