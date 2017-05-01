Moultrie woman receives double lung transplant

A Moultrie woman that is in need of a life saving double lung transplant received amazing news that she will be getting a new set of lungs!

Bonnie Griner will be in surgery on Monday at the Duke Hospital in North Carolina.

The news came today on Griner's birthday.

Her close friends have been putting on events every month to raise money for the Breathe for Bonnie Campaign.

