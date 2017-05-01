Moultrie woman receives double lung transplant - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Moultrie woman receives double lung transplant

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
Connect
(Source:WALB) (Source:WALB)
MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

A Moultrie woman that is in need of a life saving double lung transplant received amazing news that she will be getting a new set of lungs!

Bonnie Griner will be in surgery on Monday at the Duke Hospital in North Carolina.

The news came today on Griner's birthday.

Her close friends have been putting on events every month to raise money for the Breathe for Bonnie Campaign.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Governor to address VSU grads

    Governor to address VSU grads

    Monday, May 1 2017 2:54 PM EDT2017-05-01 18:54:43 GMT
    Governor Nathan Deal (Source: Governor's Office)Governor Nathan Deal (Source: Governor's Office)

    Governor Nathan Deal will deliver the keynote address during Valdosta State University’s Spring 2017 commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, the university announced Monday.

    More >>

    Governor Nathan Deal will deliver the keynote address during Valdosta State University’s Spring 2017 commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, the university announced Monday.

    More >>

  • Moultrie woman receives double lung transplant

    Moultrie woman receives double lung transplant

    Monday, May 1 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-01 18:32:39 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    A Moultrie woman that is in need of a life saving double lung transplant received amazing news that she will be getting a new set of lungs! Bonnie Griner will be in surgery on Monday at the Duke Hospital in North Carolina.

    More >>

    A Moultrie woman that is in need of a life saving double lung transplant received amazing news that she will be getting a new set of lungs! Bonnie Griner will be in surgery on Monday at the Duke Hospital in North Carolina.

    More >>

  • Road project starts near Tired Creek Lake

    Road project starts near Tired Creek Lake

    Monday, May 1 2017 2:30 PM EDT2017-05-01 18:30:18 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    If you are traveling on Highway 1-22 near Gainous Road in Grady County this week you might notice some construction going on. Crews will be working on paving the roadway at Gainous Road and Cedar Springs Road. The project is about a mile long. County officials said this road will lead into part of tired creek lake.

    More >>

    If you are traveling on Highway 1-22 near Gainous Road in Grady County this week you might notice some construction going on. Crews will be working on paving the roadway at Gainous Road and Cedar Springs Road. The project is about a mile long. County officials said this road will lead into part of tired creek lake.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly