Road project starts near Tired Creek Lake

If you are traveling on Highway 1-22 near Gainous Road in Grady County this week you might notice some construction going on.

Crews will be working on paving the roadway at Gainous Road and Cedar Springs Road.

The project is about a mile long.

County officials said this road will lead into part of tired creek lake.

"It will go to the boat ramp, this will be the north end of the lake so this road will dead in at the lake," said Stanley Elkins, Road Superintendent.

There will a few detours for folks who live in that area while the project is going on.

