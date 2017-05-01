Former after school director faces new charges

A former after school program director in Bainbridge is facing new charges.

Bainbridge Public Safety Officers said they arrested Greg McDonald after taking warrants for two additional charges related to an investigation that started back in February.

McDonald was the director at Atlas Educational Program.

The program named a new director after the February arrest.

McDonald is now facing charges on two counts of child molestation and two counts of sexual battery.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10