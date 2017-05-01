Thomas Co. chorus students prepare for concert

Thomas County chorus students spent the day working with an instructor from Troy University.

The students worked on piece's that will be sung during their concert tonight.

Dr. James Brown will be a special conductor during the concert.

Teachers and students said working with Dr. Brown is very beneficial for their future.

"They get to work with a college professor, getting their mind ready for that level of education," said Nicole Davis, Chorus Director.

"He is kind of teaching us his way of doing it. Many choral directors can do a piece many different ways," said Stephen Sykes, Freshman.

The chorus concert will be held at the auditorium next to the board of education office Monday at 7:30 p.m.

