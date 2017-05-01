Council encourages support of arts in Fitzgerald

Students are invited to participate in the summer art camp in June (Source: Brandy Elrod)

The Junior Arts Council created murals around the city (Source: WALB)

The public is invited to use the creation station (Source: WALB)

A non-profit organization in Fitzgerald is making sure the city is a fun and exciting place to live.

The Fitzgerald-Ben Hill County Arts Council offers dozens of programs in the community.

Each month, it sponsors a free, rotating exhibit featuring regional, local and statewide talent. The current exhibit is Wild Chicken Soup.

People can also come in and create their own work at the Creation Station which offers a wide range of free art materials.

Executive Director Brandy Elrod says the goal is to encourage and spur creativity.

"It provides opportunities for our citizens, and visitors, to come together and interact." Elrod said.

"The arts are the heartbeat, really of any community. And it makes the community unique."

The arts council also holds a summer arts program in June. Students are involved in a week of activities including writing their own play.

The program runs June 5-9. Registration is currently open.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10