Dawson native moves forward in her USAF career

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
Airman Candace Nelson
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

U.S. Air Force Airman Candace D. Nelson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, according to the Joint Hometown News Service in Fort Meade, MD.

Airman Nelson completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Nelson is the daughter of Dorothy D. Lewis and Walter R. Jackson of Dawson, Ga.

She is also the sister of Labraxton D. Lewis, Parish A. Nelson, Cornelius N. Nelson, and Devin D. Williams.

Candace Nelson graduated in 2013 from Terrell County High School, and earned an associate degree in 2016 from Darton State College, in Albany.

  • Governor to address VSU grads

    Governor Nathan Deal (Source: Governor's Office)Governor Nathan Deal (Source: Governor's Office)

    Governor Nathan Deal will deliver the keynote address during Valdosta State University’s Spring 2017 commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, the university announced Monday.

  • Moultrie woman receives double lung transplant

    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    A Moultrie woman that is in need of a life saving double lung transplant received amazing news that she will be getting a new set of lungs! Bonnie Griner will be in surgery on Monday at the Duke Hospital in North Carolina.

  • Road project starts near Tired Creek Lake

    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    If you are traveling on Highway 1-22 near Gainous Road in Grady County this week you might notice some construction going on. Crews will be working on paving the roadway at Gainous Road and Cedar Springs Road. The project is about a mile long. County officials said this road will lead into part of tired creek lake.

