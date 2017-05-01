Dawson native moves forward in her USAF career

U.S. Air Force Airman Candace D. Nelson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, according to the Joint Hometown News Service in Fort Meade, MD.

Airman Nelson completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Nelson is the daughter of Dorothy D. Lewis and Walter R. Jackson of Dawson, Ga.

She is also the sister of Labraxton D. Lewis, Parish A. Nelson, Cornelius N. Nelson, and Devin D. Williams.

Candace Nelson graduated in 2013 from Terrell County High School, and earned an associate degree in 2016 from Darton State College, in Albany.

