Turner County affected by rail crossing work

State Route 112 traffic is scheduled to detour for three days beginning Wednesday, May 3, to allow CSX Transportation to update a railroad crossing in Rebecca.
The company plans to remove the track and roadbed, update the track, and surface and install new crossing material.
Detour routes will be U.S. 280, State Route 159 and State Route 90/North Railroad Street.
Drivers will be directed by detour signs.
Please use caution driving in this area.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.