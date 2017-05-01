Turner County affected by rail crossing work

State Route 112 traffic is scheduled to detour for three days beginning Wednesday, May 3, to allow CSX Transportation to update a railroad crossing in Rebecca.

The company plans to remove the track and roadbed, update the track, and surface and install new crossing material.

Detour routes will be U.S. 280, State Route 159 and State Route 90/North Railroad Street.

Drivers will be directed by detour signs.

Please use caution driving in this area.

