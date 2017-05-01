Major drug haul made in Broxton

A multi-agency investigation into cocaine distribution in Coffee County led to the arrest of a suspected drug trafficker in Broxton over the weekend.

Authorities confiscated over $1,500 cash during the raid, along with approximately half a pound of cocaine, in the home of Jose Antonio Valle

The 50-year-old Valle was arrested and transported to the Coffee County Jail, o n one charge of trafficking cocaine.

Agents with the GBI’s Southeast Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas – Coffee Drug Unit, and Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 99 Sheppard St., Lot 12, on Saturday, April 29,

The home is located across the street from Broxton – Mary Hayes Elementary School.

