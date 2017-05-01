Suspect in custody after reported stabbing in Albany Mall parkin - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Suspect in custody after reported stabbing in Albany Mall parking lot

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
Albany Police say a suspect is in custody after an incident in the parking lot of the Albany Mall.
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany Police say a suspect is in custody after an incident in the parking lot outside the Albany Mall just before 8 a.m. Monday.

According to Albany Police, Charles Smith, 35, was walking through the parking lot off Dawson Road, when a black man wearing a red shirt, black pants and glasses walked up to him.

Police said according to Smith, the suspect said something to him and then stabbed him in the lower back with something.

Smith made his way to a restaurant to call for help.

Smith was taken to the hospital.

Officers responded and found a suspect fitting the description.

Albany Police said that the suspect is being questioned. The suspect's name has not been released at this time.

  Governor to address VSU grads

    Governor to address VSU grads

    Monday, May 1 2017 2:54 PM EDT
    Governor Nathan Deal (Source: Governor's Office)Governor Nathan Deal (Source: Governor's Office)

    Governor Nathan Deal will deliver the keynote address during Valdosta State University's Spring 2017 commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, the university announced Monday.

    Governor Nathan Deal will deliver the keynote address during Valdosta State University's Spring 2017 commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, the university announced Monday.

  Moultrie woman receives double lung transplant

    Moultrie woman receives double lung transplant

    Monday, May 1 2017 2:32 PM EDT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    A Moultrie woman that is in need of a life saving double lung transplant received amazing news that she will be getting a new set of lungs! Bonnie Griner will be in surgery on Monday at the Duke Hospital in North Carolina.

    A Moultrie woman that is in need of a life saving double lung transplant received amazing news that she will be getting a new set of lungs! Bonnie Griner will be in surgery on Monday at the Duke Hospital in North Carolina.

  Road project starts near Tired Creek Lake

    Road project starts near Tired Creek Lake

    Monday, May 1 2017 2:30 PM EDT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    If you are traveling on Highway 1-22 near Gainous Road in Grady County this week you might notice some construction going on. Crews will be working on paving the roadway at Gainous Road and Cedar Springs Road. The project is about a mile long. County officials said this road will lead into part of tired creek lake.

    If you are traveling on Highway 1-22 near Gainous Road in Grady County this week you might notice some construction going on. Crews will be working on paving the roadway at Gainous Road and Cedar Springs Road. The project is about a mile long. County officials said this road will lead into part of tired creek lake.

