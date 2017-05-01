Suspect in custody after reported stabbing in Albany Mall parking lot

Albany Police say a suspect is in custody after an incident in the parking lot of the Albany Mall. (Source: WALB)

Albany Police say a suspect is in custody after an incident in the parking lot outside the Albany Mall just before 8 a.m. Monday.

According to Albany Police, Charles Smith, 35, was walking through the parking lot off Dawson Road, when a black man wearing a red shirt, black pants and glasses walked up to him.

Police said according to Smith, the suspect said something to him and then stabbed him in the lower back with something.

Smith made his way to a restaurant to call for help.

Smith was taken to the hospital.

Officers responded and found a suspect fitting the description.

Albany Police said that the suspect is being questioned. The suspect's name has not been released at this time.

