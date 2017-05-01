Suspect identified after stabbing in Albany Mall parking lot

Albany Police say a suspect is in custody after an incident in the parking lot of the Albany Mall. (Source: WALB)

Albany Police say a suspect is in custody after an incident in the parking lot outside the Albany Mall just before 8 a.m. Monday.

According to Albany Police, Charles Smith, 35, was walking through the parking lot off Dawson Road, when Nathaniel Scott Jr., 28, walked up to him.

Police said according to Smith, Scott said something to him and then stabbed him in the lower back with something.

Smith made his way to a restaurant to call for help.

Smith was taken to the hospital.

Scott is an employee at Chuck E. Cheese. He is being charged with aggravated assault.

