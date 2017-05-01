Young man dies in Berrien Co. wreck

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, for a young Ocilla man killed in a weekend crash in Berrien County.

Officials say 19-year-old Christian Meadows was a passenger in a truck that wrecked on Gladys Road in Alapaha.

The driver lost control of the truck which overturned several times around 4:00 Saturday morning.

Meadows was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Meadows was a 2015 graduate of Irwin County High, and had just been accepted into the pre-veterinary program at Auburn University.

The driver of the truck was not seriously hurt.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10