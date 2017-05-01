Coffee Co. man dies after being hit by train

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man after he was hit by a train over the weekend.

Deputies responded to Pecan Grove Lane off of Hwy 32 West around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Richard Hall, 52, was found dead on the tracks.

Detectives who responded to the scene spoke with people familiar with Hall and are investigating the incident as a possible suicide.

Officials from CSX railroad are also conducting an independent investigation.

Anyone with information that could further assist with this investigation is encouraged to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227.

