Missing Americus man found dead

Brandon Williams had not been since since 6:45 am last Tuesday. (Source: APD)

Americus Police issued an alert about a missing 20 year old last week. Monday, police said that Brandon Williams was found dead Sunday afternoon.

Sumter County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Clements Road, in reference to an abandoned vehicle.

That's where they found a 2004 Chrysler Crossfire registered to Williams, 600 yards off the roadway, in a wooded area.

The body of Brandon Williams, who was reported missing on April 25, was inside

Assisting in this investigation was the Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

If you have any info, call the Americus Police Department Criminal Division at 229-924-4550 or the Middle Flint 911 center at 229-937-9011.

