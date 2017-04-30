Camp encourages femininity in girl's basketball

A former Albany state basketball player and coach is helping alleviate fears or insecurities in girl's basketball.

Callie Hamilton founded iHoop as a way to mentor and train girls basketball players.

She hosted her first camp this weekend at the YMCA.

Campers learn about basketball fundamentals to improve on the hardwood.

But where iHoop separates itself is the court side talks to instill self-esteem and self-worth.

Hamilton wants young girls to know you can be yourself and still succeed.

"Growing up I was teased for being too pretty to play basketball," reminisced Hamilton who founded the organization. "Initially I didn't want to play basketball because I thought you had to be a boy to play basketball. So I want to dispel the myths that you have to be hard and masculine."

"You don't see most women doing what Callie is doing," said 7th grade camper Saniah McDuffie. "And its very good."

Hamilton plans to bring more camps to Albany in the future.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10