Citizens turn out for "Fight Albany Blight" town hall

The attempt to fight the blight in Albany continued over the weekend.

Saturday, city leaders held a town hall to talk to citizens about their problems with vacant and abandoned properties.

Albany and Dougherty County are working to create a "Fight Albany Blight" board.

That board will be able to acquire those properties that are abandoned or have been foreclosed on, and redevelop them.

"As we speak today, we have 14 percent of our properties in the city and county are vacant," said City Commissioner Jon Howard. "That is extremely high for a city of this magnitude.

Commissioner Howard said "Fight Albany Blight" will benefit the whole city.

"It is in the best interest of the city, it is in the best interest of the community, and it is in the best interest of the neighborhood," Commissioner Howard said.

Commissioner Howard said around 30 citizens attended that town hall meeting Saturday to voice their opinions.

On Thursday, May 4, the 'Fight Albany Blight' or FAB Planning team is holding a town hall.

The group invites you to voice your concerns about abandoned properties, vacant lots, and beautification in your neighborhood.

Their target area is focusing on the Northern boundary of Clark Avenue, Southern boundary of Broad Avenue, West boundary of Broadway Street, and the East boundary of Merritt Street.

"Each target area is a little bit different, which is why we want to make sure on the front end that we're talking to those citizens that are concerned and that are involved," said Transportation Planner, Kerrie Davis.

The town hall will take place at Olive Community Outreach Center Inc. at 302 Adkins Street, at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

