Family gives update on Baker Co. attack victim, starts "GoFundMe - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Family gives update on Baker Co. attack victim, starts "GoFundMe" account

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
Connect
A Baker County woman continues recovering after being attacked in her home. (Source: Family Photo) A Baker County woman continues recovering after being attacked in her home. (Source: Family Photo)
Her family started a "Gofundme" account to help pay for expenses. (Source: gofundme.com) Her family started a "Gofundme" account to help pay for expenses. (Source: gofundme.com)
Griffin's cousin, Pamela Green Jackson, said Sunday that Griffin's two daughters are travelling to Alabama to visit their mother. (Source: WALB) Griffin's cousin, Pamela Green Jackson, said Sunday that Griffin's two daughters are travelling to Alabama to visit their mother. (Source: WALB)
BAKER CO., GA (WALB) -

A Baker County woman continues recovering in the hospital after being attacked in her home nearly one week ago.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects attacked Georgia Mae Green Griffin in her Baker County home Monday.

According to investigators, Griffin, 61, was found with stab wounds inside her burning home.

Her family said she is recovering in a hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

MORE: Two arrested after woman found stabbed in burning Baker Co. home

Griffin's cousin, Pamela Green Jackson, said Sunday that Griffin's two daughters are traveling back and forth to Alabama from Georgia to visit their mother.

Her family said Griffin has a long way to go to recover, and they anticipate her to be hospitalized for a while.

Jackson started a "Gofundme" account to help pay for her family's travel expenses to see her along with Griffin's personal expenses.

"We're prayerful and hopeful that she will recover, because she's tough," Jackson said. "We're prayerful that she'll eventually come home, and so what we want to do is give that cushion to the family, so they won't have those things to worry about."

100 percent of the proceeds will go to Griffin's daughters.

The goal on the account is $20,000.

To donate, click here.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Governor to address VSU grads

    Governor to address VSU grads

    Monday, May 1 2017 2:54 PM EDT2017-05-01 18:54:43 GMT
    Governor Nathan Deal (Source: Governor's Office)Governor Nathan Deal (Source: Governor's Office)

    Governor Nathan Deal will deliver the keynote address during Valdosta State University’s Spring 2017 commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, the university announced Monday.

    More >>

    Governor Nathan Deal will deliver the keynote address during Valdosta State University’s Spring 2017 commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, the university announced Monday.

    More >>

  • Moultrie woman receives double lung transplant

    Moultrie woman receives double lung transplant

    Monday, May 1 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-01 18:32:39 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    A Moultrie woman that is in need of a life saving double lung transplant received amazing news that she will be getting a new set of lungs! Bonnie Griner will be in surgery on Monday at the Duke Hospital in North Carolina.

    More >>

    A Moultrie woman that is in need of a life saving double lung transplant received amazing news that she will be getting a new set of lungs! Bonnie Griner will be in surgery on Monday at the Duke Hospital in North Carolina.

    More >>

  • Road project starts near Tired Creek Lake

    Road project starts near Tired Creek Lake

    Monday, May 1 2017 2:30 PM EDT2017-05-01 18:30:18 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    If you are traveling on Highway 1-22 near Gainous Road in Grady County this week you might notice some construction going on. Crews will be working on paving the roadway at Gainous Road and Cedar Springs Road. The project is about a mile long. County officials said this road will lead into part of tired creek lake.

    More >>

    If you are traveling on Highway 1-22 near Gainous Road in Grady County this week you might notice some construction going on. Crews will be working on paving the roadway at Gainous Road and Cedar Springs Road. The project is about a mile long. County officials said this road will lead into part of tired creek lake.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly