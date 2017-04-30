Family gives update on Baker Co. attack victim, starts "GoFundMe" account

Griffin's cousin, Pamela Green Jackson, said Sunday that Griffin's two daughters are travelling to Alabama to visit their mother. (Source: WALB)

A Baker County woman continues recovering in the hospital after being attacked in her home nearly one week ago.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects attacked Georgia Mae Green Griffin in her Baker County home Monday.

According to investigators, Griffin, 61, was found with stab wounds inside her burning home.

Her family said she is recovering in a hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

Griffin's cousin, Pamela Green Jackson, said Sunday that Griffin's two daughters are traveling back and forth to Alabama from Georgia to visit their mother.

Her family said Griffin has a long way to go to recover, and they anticipate her to be hospitalized for a while.

Jackson started a "Gofundme" account to help pay for her family's travel expenses to see her along with Griffin's personal expenses.

"We're prayerful and hopeful that she will recover, because she's tough," Jackson said. "We're prayerful that she'll eventually come home, and so what we want to do is give that cushion to the family, so they won't have those things to worry about."

100 percent of the proceeds will go to Griffin's daughters.

The goal on the account is $20,000.

