Albany woman celebrates 100th birthday

An Albany woman is celebrating a milestone birthday.

Azzie Williams is turning 100 years old.

Mount Hebron Baptist Church and William's family helped her celebrate this morning.

William's 82 year old son made the trip from California for her special day.

"I'm excited and all, and happy," said Azzie.

"100 years old, but everything is perspective. She's only 18 years older than I am," said Easle Williams.

Church members got Williams balloons, cake, and even prepared a dinner to help her celebrate her first triple digit birthday.

