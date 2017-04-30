Albany woman celebrates 100th birthday - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany woman celebrates 100th birthday

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

An Albany woman is celebrating a milestone birthday.

Azzie Williams is turning 100 years old.

Mount Hebron Baptist Church and William's family helped her celebrate this morning.

William's 82 year old son made the trip from California for her special day.

"I'm excited and all, and happy," said Azzie.

"100 years old, but everything is perspective. She's only 18 years older than I am," said Easle Williams. 

Church members got Williams balloons, cake, and even prepared a dinner to help her celebrate her first triple digit birthday.

  • Governor to address VSU grads

    Governor Nathan Deal will deliver the keynote address during Valdosta State University’s Spring 2017 commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, the university announced Monday.

  • Moultrie woman receives double lung transplant

    A Moultrie woman that is in need of a life saving double lung transplant received amazing news that she will be getting a new set of lungs! Bonnie Griner will be in surgery on Monday at the Duke Hospital in North Carolina.

  • Road project starts near Tired Creek Lake

    If you are traveling on Highway 1-22 near Gainous Road in Grady County this week you might notice some construction going on. Crews will be working on paving the roadway at Gainous Road and Cedar Springs Road. The project is about a mile long. County officials said this road will lead into part of tired creek lake.

