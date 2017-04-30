Sign up open for Color Run benefiting Cystic Fibrosis - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Sign up open for Color Run benefiting Cystic Fibrosis

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
Folks in South Georgia can now sign up for the Color Wish Run in Moultrie.

This year the run is partnering with the Breathe for Bonnie Campaign.

Bonnie Griner is a local woman with Cystic Fibrosis in need of a double lung transplant. 

Proceeds from the event will go to the Children's Organ Transplant Association.

"They can walk or run but we also give them insight into what Cystic Fibrosis is. May kicks off Cystic Fibrosis month also," said Haley Hamner.

The run is a 5k.

There will also be a 1 mile fun run.

The event is next Saturday, May 6th.

