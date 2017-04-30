Southwest Georgia Army Ranger dies in Iraq - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Southwest Georgia Army Ranger dies in Iraq

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Weston Lee (Source: Facebook) Weston Lee (Source: Facebook)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

An Army Ranger from Clay County died while serving his country in Iraq over the weekend.

According to Southwest Georgia Academy, 1st Lieutenant Weston Lee, 25, was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division based out of Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

According to a Facebook post by the 82nd Airborne Division, 1st Lieutenant Lee died in Iraq when an IED detonated during a patrol outside Mosul.

The post said Lee, a platoon leader, was "an extraordinary young man and officer."

The post also said Lee has been posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart and the Meritorious Service Medal.

SGA said that Lee graduated from the school in 2010 and later graduated from Army Ranger school in 2016.

The Southwest Georgia Academy Athletics Facebook page posted the following statement:

The SGA family mourns the loss of one of our own this morning. SGA Alum Weston Lee. Your dedication and sacrifice for our Country will never be forgotten. Prayers and thoughts for his loved ones and all those that knew and loved Weston. Once a Warrior, Always a Warrior.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Governor to address VSU grads

    Governor to address VSU grads

    Monday, May 1 2017 2:54 PM EDT2017-05-01 18:54:43 GMT
    Governor Nathan Deal (Source: Governor's Office)Governor Nathan Deal (Source: Governor's Office)

    Governor Nathan Deal will deliver the keynote address during Valdosta State University’s Spring 2017 commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, the university announced Monday.

    More >>

    Governor Nathan Deal will deliver the keynote address during Valdosta State University’s Spring 2017 commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, the university announced Monday.

    More >>

  • Moultrie woman receives double lung transplant

    Moultrie woman receives double lung transplant

    Monday, May 1 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-01 18:32:39 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    A Moultrie woman that is in need of a life saving double lung transplant received amazing news that she will be getting a new set of lungs! Bonnie Griner will be in surgery on Monday at the Duke Hospital in North Carolina.

    More >>

    A Moultrie woman that is in need of a life saving double lung transplant received amazing news that she will be getting a new set of lungs! Bonnie Griner will be in surgery on Monday at the Duke Hospital in North Carolina.

    More >>

  • Road project starts near Tired Creek Lake

    Road project starts near Tired Creek Lake

    Monday, May 1 2017 2:30 PM EDT2017-05-01 18:30:18 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    If you are traveling on Highway 1-22 near Gainous Road in Grady County this week you might notice some construction going on. Crews will be working on paving the roadway at Gainous Road and Cedar Springs Road. The project is about a mile long. County officials said this road will lead into part of tired creek lake.

    More >>

    If you are traveling on Highway 1-22 near Gainous Road in Grady County this week you might notice some construction going on. Crews will be working on paving the roadway at Gainous Road and Cedar Springs Road. The project is about a mile long. County officials said this road will lead into part of tired creek lake.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly