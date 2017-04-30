Southwest Georgia Army Ranger dies in Iraq

An Army Ranger from Clay County died while serving his country in Iraq over the weekend.

According to Southwest Georgia Academy, 1st Lieutenant Weston Lee, 25, was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division based out of Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

According to a Facebook post by the 82nd Airborne Division, 1st Lieutenant Lee died in Iraq when an IED detonated during a patrol outside Mosul.

The post said Lee, a platoon leader, was "an extraordinary young man and officer."

The post also said Lee has been posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart and the Meritorious Service Medal.

SGA said that Lee graduated from the school in 2010 and later graduated from Army Ranger school in 2016.

The Southwest Georgia Academy Athletics Facebook page posted the following statement:

The SGA family mourns the loss of one of our own this morning. SGA Alum Weston Lee. Your dedication and sacrifice for our Country will never be forgotten. Prayers and thoughts for his loved ones and all those that knew and loved Weston. Once a Warrior, Always a Warrior.

