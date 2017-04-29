Car show proceeds go towards law enforcement youth events

Governor Nathan Deal will deliver the keynote address during Valdosta State University’s Spring 2017 commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, the university announced Monday.More >>
A Moultrie woman that is in need of a life saving double lung transplant received amazing news that she will be getting a new set of lungs! Bonnie Griner will be in surgery on Monday at the Duke Hospital in North Carolina.More >>
If you are traveling on Highway 1-22 near Gainous Road in Grady County this week you might notice some construction going on. Crews will be working on paving the roadway at Gainous Road and Cedar Springs Road. The project is about a mile long. County officials said this road will lead into part of tired creek lake.More >>
A former after school program director in Bainbridge is facing new charges. Bainbridge Public Safety Officers said they arrested Greg McDonald after taking warrants for two additional charges related to an investigation that started back in February. McDonald was the director at Atlas Educational Program.More >>
Thomas County chorus students spent the day working with an instructor from Troy University. The students worked on piece's that will be sung during their concert tonight. Dr. James Brown will be a special conductor during the concert.More >>
