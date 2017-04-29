Car show proceeds go towards law enforcement youth events - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Car show proceeds go towards law enforcement youth events

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Hundreds of classic cars lined the streets of downtown Thomasville Saturday afternoon for the 15th annual Show and Shine Car Show.

This was part of the 96th annual Rose Show in downtown Thomasville.

Folks entered their cars into three different categories, modified cars, original cars, and best overall.

All of the proceeds from the car show go towards youth events sponsored by the Thomasville Police Department.

"We focus a lot on youth here at the Thomasville Police Department. Our youth is our future. We put a lot of effort into them and making sure that they are on the right track. So, it takes a lot of money, a lot of funding to make sure they're on the right track," said Major Eric Hampton, TPD.

People traveled from all over south Georgia and north Florida to show off their hot rides

