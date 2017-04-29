ASU football player picked up by Indianapolis Colts in NFL Draft - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ASU football player picked up by Indianapolis Colts in NFL Draft

Grover Stewart (Source: WALB) Grover Stewart (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany State defensive lineman Grover Stewart was selected with the 144th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

MORE: ASU's Grover Stewart talks NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected the Camilla native in the 4th round.

Stewart is the first Golden Ram player drafted since 2002, and the fifth all-time. 

He was a four-time first-time All-SIAC selection, and finished his career with 27 sacks.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

Powered by Frankly