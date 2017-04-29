ASU football player picked up by Indianapolis Colts in NFL Draft

Albany State defensive lineman Grover Stewart was selected with the 144th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Indianapolis Colts selected the Camilla native in the 4th round.

Stewart is the first Golden Ram player drafted since 2002, and the fifth all-time.

He was a four-time first-time All-SIAC selection, and finished his career with 27 sacks.

