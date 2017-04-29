Papa Packer: Dooly's Adams welcomes son, drafted in same day

Former Dooly County star Montravius Adams expected Friday to be a life-changing day.

It was in more ways than one.

Adams and his girlfriend welcomed their first son to the world Friday afternoon. Hours later, the All-SEC defensive lineman was drafted by the Green Bay Packers with the 93rd overall selection.

The Vienna native was the first Auburn product selected in the draft. He had a breakout 2016 season, finishing second on the team with 4.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss.

