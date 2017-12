Friday's GHSA state baseball playoff scores and highlights

Scores from the first round of the GHSA state baseball playoffs on Friday, April 28:

CLASS AAAAAAA

Colquitt Co. 6, McEachern 4 (Game 1)

Colquitt Co., McEachern 0 (Game 2, Colquitt Co. wins series 2-0)

North Paulding 10, Lowndes 1 (Game 1)

North Paulding 8, Lowndes 1 (Game 2, North Paulding wins series 2-0)

CLASS AAAAAA

Lee Co. 4, Evans 1 (Game 1)

Lee Co. 3, Evans 1 (Game 2, Lee Co. wins series 2-0)

Valdosta 8, Lakeside-Evans 2 (Game 1)

Lakeside- Evans 10, Valdosta 0 (Game 2, Game 3 Saturday)

Greenbrier 4, Coffee 3 (Game 1)

Greenbrier 7, Coffee 3 (Game 2, Greenbrier wins series 2-0)

CLASS AAAAA

McIntosh 2, Thomas Co. Central 1 (Game 1)

McIntosh 8, Thomas Co. Central 3 (Game 2, McIntosh wins series 2-0)

Starr’s Mill 16, Bainbridge 1 (Game 1)

Starr’s Mill 9, Bainbridge 4 (Game 2, Starr’s Mill wins series 2-0)

CLASS AAAA

Cairo 15, Baldwin 0 (Game 1)

Cairo 12, Baldwin 3 (Game 2, Cairo wins series 2-0)

CLASS AAA

Worth Co. 10, Groves 0 (Game 1)

Worth Co. 17, Groves 1 (Game 2, Worth Co. wins series 2-0)

Islands 4, Cook 3 (Game 1)

Cook 17, Islands 1 (Game 2, Game 3 Saturday)

Crisp Co. 12, Jenkins-Savannah 5 (Game 1)

Crisp Co. 11, Jenkins-Savannah 3 (Game 2, Crisp Co. wins series 2-0)

SE Bulloch 11, Monroe 1 (Game 1)

SE Bulloch 11, Monroe 1 (Game 2, SE Bulloch wins series 2-0)

CLASS AA

Thomasville 16, East Laurens 6 (Game 1)

Thomasville 8, East Laurens 2 (Game 2, Thomasville wins series 2-0)

Berrien 4, Washington Co. 0 (Game 1)

Berrien 10, Washington Co. 9 (Game 2, Berrien wins series 2-0)

Dodge Co. 4, Fitzgerald 0 (Game 1)

Dodge Co. 17, Fitzgerald 2 (Game 2, Dodge Co. wins series 2-0)

Bleckley Co. 15, Early Co. 0 (Game 1)

Bleckley Co. 10, Early Co. 0 (Game 2, Bleckley Co. wins series 2-0)

CLASS A-PUBLIC

Irwin Co. 18, Marion Co. 3 (Game 1)

Irwin Co. 15, Marion Co. 0 (Game 2, Irwin Co. wins series 2-0)

Telfair Co. 12, Pelham 0 (Game 1)

Telfair Co. 16, Pelham 0 (Game 2, Telfair Co. wins series 2-0)

Clinch Co. 13, Jenkins Co. 6 (Game 1)

Clinch Co. 10, Jenkins Co. 6 (Game 2, Clinch Co. wins series 2-0)

Trion 10, Terrell Co. 3 (Game 1)

Trion 16, Terrell Co. 0 (Game 2, Trion wins series 2-0)

