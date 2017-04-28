Albany veteran speaks out about VA care

An Albany Vietnam vet is speaking out about issues he's having getting help from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

WALB News Ten's Mike Fussell got in touch with veteran Willie Ross and the VA.

By the time he arrived at Ross' house, VA representatives were already speaking to him on the phone.

But before Friday, Ross had been making a daily walk to his mailbox for weeks in hopes of receiving medication destroyed during a car accident he was in around a month ago.

"I was holding my hand together with just a little bit hanging on," Ross said.

After a heart attack, Ross, a Vietnam Veteran, said his vehicle flipped on Nottingham Way.

During the brutal car accident, he lost his hand. Its an experience that he said has been tough for him.

"I'm in Vietnam again. It makes me have flashbacks," Ross said.

As he tries to get healthy, Ross said he's been having issues working with Veterans assistance programs in Dublin.

"They keep giving me excuses, giving me excuses, telling me its in the mail, but I've been taking a chance on living by me not taking my medications," Ross said.

He said he has had to wait on medication, his appointments have been pushed back and he gets tossed around too much on the phone when he calls for help.

"We sent from one person to another person to another person," Ross said. "Things are just not right. They are just not treating me right."

But on Friday he got a call he's been waiting for.

VA officials said after hearing his complaint and receiving note of it from WALB, they would reach out to Ross without delay.

"We'll schedule the rest of my appointments," Ross said, while scheduling appointments for the next week on the phone.

VA employees add they are absolutely committed to doing everything they can to address the needs of veterans and honor their service.

But Ross still feels like he fell through the cracks.

"The way I feel now especially with my arm. I've been let down by the VA," Ross said.

