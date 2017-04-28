Friday's boys' state soccer playoff scores

Friday's boys' first round state soccer playoff scores for Friday, April 28, 2017:
CLASS AAAAAAA
Lowndes 7, North Cobb 0
Marietta 2, Colquitt Co. 1
Hillgrove 2, Tift Co. 1
CLASS AAAAAA
Heritage, Conyers 2, Valdosta 1
Greenbrier 2, Lee Co. 1
CLASS AAAAA
McIntosh 8, Thomas Co. Central 0
