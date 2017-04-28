Friday's boys' state soccer playoff scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday's boys' state soccer playoff scores

GHSA GHSA
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Friday's boys' first round state soccer playoff scores for Friday, April 28, 2017:

CLASS AAAAAAA

Lowndes 7, North Cobb 0

Marietta 2, Colquitt Co. 1

Hillgrove 2, Tift Co. 1

CLASS AAAAAA

Heritage, Conyers 2, Valdosta 1

Greenbrier 2, Lee Co. 1

CLASS AAAAA

McIntosh 8, Thomas Co. Central 0

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly