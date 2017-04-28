'Zumba with the Blue' aims to bring community together

Folks in Albany got to know those who protect and serve them a little better by sweating together.

The Albany Police Department teamed up with the Albany Area YMCA for the "Zumba with the Blue" event Friday.

People from the community joined officers to exercise and laugh a bit.

Officers from the police department said it's important to have fun with the people they serve.

"Because we have families and we live in this community,"Cpl. Marita Barnes said. "We care about this community just as much as they do. We're all one."

This is the second year that the Albany Police Department has taken to the dance floor for the event.

