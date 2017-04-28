Women battling disease inspire others at benefit

Women battling cancer or living with M.S. shared stories of inspiration with others Friday in hopes of helping people facing the same diseases.

Volunteers are getting together this weekend to host the "It's a S.H.E. Thing" benefit.

Attendees enjoyed a wine tasting while mingling with each other.

Saturday, the public is invited to join the group of volunteers at a fundraising dinner.

The money collected will help those struggling with both diseases.

"For me, its more of us just showing love to those who have weathered the storm a little more than others," volunteer Tomeka Barnes.



The benefit dinner and auction will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at Merry Acres.

