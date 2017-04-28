Folks participate in "Impeach Trump" rally, counter protest

Posters were scattered on the ground, and held in the air, and flags were waiving during the rallies. (Source: WALB)

Directly across the street a second rally was held in support of the President. (Source: WALB)

Folks from the group Georgians for the Impeachment of Donald Trump filled the courthouse lawn. (Source: WALB)

Protesters filled the courthouse lawn and lined streets in Downtown Valdosta Friday afternoon.

Two separate protests, one supporting and one opposing the President, were held at the same time.

"We're here concerned about our country and we want to hold Donald Trump accountable," said Tom Hochschild, Georgians for the Impeachment of Trump member.

"Just trying to show support for President Trump we think he's doing a great job," said protester Ronny Taylor, who stood across the street.

"I don't like the lack of freedom of speech. I don't like a closed White House," urged protestor Gale Thomas Eger, "These are things that are anti-American, I think."

"He is a man that is trying to keep all his promises," urged Trump supporter Deanna Lindsey.

Law enforcement officers from several agencies lined the streets to make sure everything stayed peaceful.

"I was very proud of both protest groups. I was also very proud of law law enforcement and business owners down town. This is exactly how you handle a protest," said Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress in a statement to WALB.

There were no arrests or incidents of violence, according to Chief Childress.

"That's what's wonderful about America, your freedom," said Lindsey, "Freedom of speech and how you feel."

"Hearing each others voices and getting a dialogue about this issue," said Hochschild.

Each rally lasted roughly three hours.

