Albany, Dougherty Co. to celebrate small businesses

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany and Dougherty County will celebrate small businesses all next week.

Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas have signed a joint proclamation declaring May 1st through 5th as small business week.

The week recognizes the vital role of small businesses in the community.

"They provide the sense of community. That's who folks identify with when they come to your community, your unique small businesses," said County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas.

"Small businesses help set the tone for your community. They drive innovation, they create the sense of community. They also are the gel that keeps that community together," said Barbara Rivera Holmes, President and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. 

The Chamber of Commerce will announce the winner of the annual Small Business award next week.

