Valdosta law firm breaks ground on new building

Downtown Valdosta is getting a new addition to a classic building.

Coleman Talley LLP is moving into the historic Southern Salvage building on South Ashley Street.

The law firm will be renovating the historic building, and moving roughly 60 lawyers and staff members into it, making it the second largest private investment in downtown.

“We are excited about the return of our law offices to downtown Valdosta,” said Managing Partner Justin Scott. “The firm’s founding partner, B. Lamar Tillman, provided legal services from offices located at 102 North Lee Street for many years. For the past 80 years, our firm has been fortunate to be part of the growth and development of the city of Valdosta. We are hopeful that our investment will pave the way for similar efforts across the city’s growing downtown district.”

“The City of Valdosta welcomes the nearly $5 million investment that Coleman Talley has committed to our Valdosta Downtown Historic District,” said Mayor John Gayle. “The relocation of this firm confirms the confidence that businesses have in the vitality of our downtown, and we look forward to witnessing the positive impact it will have for Coleman Talley as well as the city.”

The groundbreaking will take place Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. The Mayor, Coleman Talley Partner Tom Kurrie, Central Valdosta Development Authority Chair Howard Dasher, and Rick Barnett, Partner of the project architect firm BFB Gladwin Architects will be speaking at the event.

