Thursday's girls' state soccer playoff scores

Girls' state soccer playoff scores from Thursday, April 27, 2017:
CLASS AAAAAAA:
North Paulding 3, Camden Co. 1
Marietta 3, Tift Co. 1
Kennesaw Mountain 2, Lowndes 0
Hillgrove 9, Colquitt Co. 0
CLASS AAAAAA:
Lee Co. 2, Alcovy 1
Lakeside, Evans 5, Valdosta 0
CLASS AAAAA:
Whitewater 10, Thomas Co. Central 0
