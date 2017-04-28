Thursday's girls' state soccer playoff scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thursday's girls' state soccer playoff scores

Girls' state soccer playoff scores from Thursday, April 27, 2017:

CLASS AAAAAAA:

North Paulding 3, Camden Co. 1

Marietta 3, Tift Co. 1

Kennesaw Mountain 2, Lowndes 0

Hillgrove 9, Colquitt Co. 0

CLASS AAAAAA:

Lee Co. 2, Alcovy 1

Lakeside, Evans 5, Valdosta 0

CLASS AAAAA:

Whitewater 10, Thomas Co. Central 0

