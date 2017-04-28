ASU's Grover Stewart talks NFL Draft

On a weekend where the dreams of football players across the country are made, Albany State's Grover Stewart is excited.

The Golden Rams star and Camilla native expects to hear his name called somewhere between Rounds 2-4, but says he just wants "the call."

WALB News 10 Sports Director Jake Wallace sits down with an exclusive interview with the NFL Draft hopeful, where Stewart discusses his hopes, his emotions, and what he would tell the team that selects him.

