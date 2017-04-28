Worth County seeking first 2nd round playoff spot

After winning a region title, the Worth County Rams are set for a first round state playoff matchup Friday.

That's nothing new.

But past that, the Rams find unchartered territory. Worth County has never made it past the first round of the state baseball playoffs. That's a trend they hope to buck this season.

The Rams have already made program history in 2017, winning a school record 21 games. Even that came as a little bit of a surprise to a team that didn't have sky high expectations.

"We knew we could hit the ball, and do what we needed to," says senior INF/P Michail Howell. "It was just a matter of if we did it or not."

Did it, they did.

The Rams won 13 of their last 15 games to clinch the Region 1-AAA title.

The thing is, they haven't dominated in any one facet of the game. They've just been really good.

"The bats have come through. The pitching's there when we need it, and the defense has always been there," says senior INF/P Hunter Goodwin.

"When you put it all together, you can't put your thumb on exactly, well this is the reason or this is the reason," says head coach Will Smith.

Not having a "one reason" is the reason the Rams believe they have what it takes to advance past the first round of the state playoffs for the first time in school history.

"If we can come up with the timely hitting, play good defense, and throw strikes, and add those things together the way it's been going, I'm not doubting our chances to put a little run in," Smith says.

Worth County host Groves in a best-of-three series beginning Friday with a doubleheader. Game 1 is set for a 4:00 p.m. first pitch at Pope Park in Sylvester.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.