Worth girls have their own TIE Club

The Worth Co. Middle School Tie Club has also expanded to include female students, as part of the GEMS Club, or Girls Growing Empowering Myself Successfully.

It started after the girls noticed the success of the TIE club.

The program focuses on etiquette, the community and academics.

"It helps them to learn self esteem and dealing with themselves, them peers and the community,' said Teacher Shavonne Williams.

"My experience so far has been amazing. I'm very excited to grow and learn how to be a mature lady," said 7th grader Keynna Evans.

Club sponsors hope to expand the program to surrounding schools in the next few years.

