Old building will bring new life to downtown Sylvester

Downtown Sylvester is full of beautiful historic buildings, and soon one of those building will open its doors as a new venue for the community.

"It's extremely exciting! Extremely exciting!" exclaimed Dona Duckworth, owner of Rocky's Theatre.

A fresh coat of paint, classic brick walls, and a stage is what you see when you walk into the old building.

"We really want to promote conversation," Duckworth said about the new venue, "Just being able to sit and feel like you're part of a community."

"Every time I passed the building it was like it was pulling me towards it," said Duckworth.

"We can do coffee shop nights, we can do concerts, we can do theatre," said Duckworth, "We can put a movie screen in here and have affordable movies."

Folks from all over the community have put their mark on the building. Some music students from their business next door helped clean, her nephew is painting, and countless volunteers have given their time.

"It's become a labor of love from the community. When they walk in here to watch an event they can feel like, hey, I helped do this," Duckworth said.

Duckworth said the past year has been a lot of work and there is still a lot of work to be done, but it's all worth it.

"With each piece of progress I get a little more impatient because I'm ready. I'm ready for this thing to be done," said Duckworth.

She said they hope to have a grand opening for the theatre with a Christmas show this year.

