Sylvester celebrates Georgia Cities Week

Cities across Georgia are celebrating Georgia Cities Week.

Sylvester has held events in the City everyday this week. So far in the City there has been a tree planting ceremony, open house for city departments, and more.

The Mayor said Georgia Cities Week gives city employees a chance to showcase what they do everyday.

He also said it is important for the community to understand what city leaders in the area are doing and why.

"Folks need to know where their tax dollars are going, how the cities operate, and what things the cities are doing to improve their communities. So, it's very important to know what's happening in your community," said Sylvester Mayor Bill Yearta.

Sylvester will wrap Georgia Cities Week on Saturday with its 14th annual Great Sylvester Cleanup.

