Lee Co. murderer goes to Supreme Court for new trial

A man convicted of one of the most brutal murders in Lee County history wants a new trial, because he says the state didn't give him a transcript of his Leesburg trial in 2009. The Supreme Court of Georgia will hear the case next week.

Johnson’s attorney argues that by failing to meet its burden to provide a trial transcript that is true and correct, the State has deprived Johnson of his right to appeal, entitling him to a new trial.

Nicole Judge, a 23-year-old mother of three, was slashed and stabbed multiple times in her home in February 2008. The man prosecutors called her lover, 22 year old Craig Johnson, was convicted of killing her. The jury reached a verdict after only 70 minutes.

The victim was curled up in the fetal position when police found her inside her duplex on Winding Way.

Nicole Judge's one year old child spent the night with her mother's body. That, however, was not included as part of the evidence. Jurors weren't told about the child because Johnson had not been indicted on child cruelty charges.

Prosecutors painted a picture of a man desperate to silence his lover - desperate to prevent her from telling his wife about their affair.

Her threat to expose their relationship was the motive for the brutal killing, prosecutors say.

The judge immediately sentenced Craig Johnson to life in prison plus two years. He is possibly eligible for parole in 30 years.

He was convicted on All counts:

Malice Murder

Felony Murder

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Battery

Financial Card Transaction Theft



