Lee Co. murderer goes to Supreme Court for new trial

Folks in Dougherty County received a hefty donation from the Rotary Club to help with storm recovery efforts.More >>
Folks in Dougherty County received a hefty donation from the Rotary Club to help with storm recovery efforts.More >>
A would-be convenience store robber is in jail in Tifton. He failed to get any cash, but police say that didn't stop him from stealing meat.More >>
A would-be convenience store robber is in jail in Tifton. He failed to get any cash, but police say that didn't stop him from stealing meat.More >>
State Route 112 traffic is scheduled to detour for three days beginning May 8 to allow CSX Transportation to update a railroad crossing in Rebecca.More >>
State Route 112 traffic is scheduled to detour for three days beginning May 8 to allow CSX Transportation to update a railroad crossing in Rebecca.More >>
The idea to plant citrus on county land, while promoting Georgia’s up and coming citrus industry, creating educational opportunities, and making good use of taxpayer dollars.More >>
The idea to plant citrus on county land, while promoting Georgia’s up and coming citrus industry, creating educational opportunities, and making good use of taxpayer dollars.More >>
On May 8, public health officials will return to Miller County High School to conduct follow-up skin tests for approximately 500 people who may have been exposed to tuberculosis.More >>
On May 8, public health officials will return to Miller County High School to conduct follow-up skin tests for approximately 500 people who may have been exposed to tuberculosis.More >>