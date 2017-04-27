Critters battling against Lyme disease

Jackie Entz, Director of Education, wants the public to know that these critters are actually very helpful in the wild.

Warmer temperatures do not only mean summer is around the corner, but also that tick season has arrived.

According to the CDC, there are nearly 25,000 confirmed cases of Lyme disease each year in the United States.

Opossums and snakes help control the tick population that causes Lyme disease.

Opossums consume up to 5,000 ticks a season, with snakes eating close to 4,500 a year.

Even though they might be animals that we don't like, they are great in disease prevention and disease spread. They are eating those ticks, that can spread Lyme disease, yellow spotted fever, and many other nasty types of diseases," said Jackie Entz, Director of Education.

To prevent being bitten by a tick, wear long sleeved clothing along with tick repellent spray, and always check for ticks after spending time in a wooded area.

For more information on tick prevention and treatment click HERE.

