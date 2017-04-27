Most Wanted UPDATE: Germaine Lane

Tifton Police were looking for a man accused of shooting at his girlfriend, and he has since turned himself in to authorities.

Warrants have been issued for 19-year-old Germaine Lane.

Investigators say last month he shot through the window of girlfriend's apartment on Timmons Drive.

She wasn't hit, but police have charged him with aggravated assault.

If you have any information on this case, contact Tifton Police at 229-382-3132.

