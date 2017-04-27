West Mims Fire visible from space

More than 470 personnel are fighting the fire (Source: Stephen F. Foster State Park)

West Mims Fire is now 74,000 acres in size (Source: Stephen F. Foster State Park)

The West Mims Wildfire continues to grow in the Okefenokee Swamp.

As of Wednesday the fire was 74,000 acres in size and only 8% percent contained.

A NASA satellite captured an image of the smoke from outer space and highlighted the actively burning areas.

The fire is located 7 miles east of Fargo in Clinch County.

So far, the fire has not destroyed any homes. More than 470 personnel are on the ground working to keep the fire boxed inside the swamp.

A lightning strike sparked the fire April 6, 2017 near the Georgia/Florida border.

It's estimated it could be November before the fire is fully contained.

